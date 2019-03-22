Water Testing

press release: Our lakes are home to an entire ecosystem! You just need to know how to look to discover it. Celebrate World Water Day by testing water for living organisms. We’ll use pipettes and magnifying glasses to explore living organisms in lakes and ponds. Kids will learn to identify what they find.

Learn about scientific thinking, observing, asking questions, finding answers and gain fine motor skills as you explore lake water.

This event is free for museum members or free with admission. No pre-registration is required.

$9 admission.