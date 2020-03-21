press release: Saturday, March 21 - 1 pm - Water Walk - Meet at 1 pm at Bashford Church, 329 North Street, to resist the F-35 military jets from being placed at Dane County/Truax. We will gather as a community and walk to Starkweather Creek to honor the water we drink, honor the water pregnant people have created, and the water that will be contaminated and poisoned if the F-35s were to bed down here. Free event! For more information, contact us at ekenparkresistance@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org