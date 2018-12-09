Water, Woods & The Pioneer Life

press release: 702WI teams up with Wisconsin Historical Society Press to present a panel discussion with three Wisconsin authors: Jerry Apps, Kathleen Ernst & Marnie Mamminga!

The event takes place on Sunday, December 9, at 4:30pm. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $15 for the event only or $20 for the event and a copy of Telling Your Story by Jerry Apps.

Moderated by Kristin Gilpatrick from Wisconsin Historical Society Press, this special discussion will focus on what Apps, Ernst, and Mamminga know best: the life and landscapes of Wisconsin and the Midwest. They'll share their thoughts on the writing process, the publishing world, and their particular works. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and participate in the discussion, and books by all of the authors will be for sale, to be signed afterward.