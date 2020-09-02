RSVP for Watercolor at Olbrich Gardens: A Fresh Start

press release: An introductory two-day watercolor workshop designed for absolute beginners and for those who have some experience painting with watercolor but seek a refresher to start painting again. Learn or re-learn basics of watercolor including experimental wet-into-wet techniques that give you enough understanding of the medium to enjoy painting watercolors on your own. This workshop does not require drawing skills.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 12 & Sunday, September 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: September 2

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $120 per person