RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free Part II

press release: Wet washes, using a special motif, expressing a mood, painting with pure color, and aiming for abstraction are just a few examples of techniques covered in this hands-on workshop. Create your own unique painting by practicing techniques and learning how to use accidents to your advantage while painting. Students can take this class without completing Part I. View/download the supply list.

Sunday, May 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Registration deadline: May 20

$80 per person

This class will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. We are currently requiring face coverings in all indoor spaces for people over the age of 5 years old. If you are not able to use a face covering, feel free to browse our virtual learning opportunities instead. Thank you!