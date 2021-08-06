Watermelon Slim, Madtown Mannish Boys, Jason Moon

media release: Join us at Funks Pub on Friday August 6 for a night of blues music in support of Warrior Songs.

Blues legend and Vietnam Veteran Watermelon Slim (2021 Blues Music Awards - Acoustic Blues Album ‘Traveling Man’, 2020 Blues Music Awards – Album of the Year ‘Church of the Blues’) is joined by Madison blues rockers The MadTown Mannish Boys for a night of blues.

Warrior Songs founder and 2016 105.5 Triple M songwriting champion Jason Moon will open the show. All proceeds go to benefit the non-profit Warrior Songs – bringing healing to veterans through music and the creative arts.

Watermelon Slim is in Wisconsin in support of his song "Trying My Best to Get Back Home" off of the CD "The Last Thing We Ever Do: Warrior Songs Vol. 3" - 14 songs from the first hand testimony of USA Vietnam era Veterans.

The CD features 14 songs created by professional songwriters from the firsthand testimony of Vietnam era veterans, brought to life by professional studio musicians. Copies of the CDs are made available to veterans and veteran non-profits free of charge.

The songs on the album run the gamut of topics, from dealing with the Selective Service to combat to coping with returning to the U.S., civilian life, and moral injury.

Nineteen Vietnam era veterans gave testimony, transformed into song by 21 songwriters and recorded by 81 studio musicians in 14 different studios across five states in two countries – USA and Vietnam. A total of 109 artists, including 17 Vietnamese nationals, joined forces to complete the project.

“This album is about healing, and also about reconciliation,“ said Jason Moon, an Iraq war combat veteran plagued by severe PTSD who founded Warrior Songs to help other veterans. He wrote one of the songs, “Seeds of Peace,” in Vietnam in 2019 and recorded it with Vietnamese children as vocalists. It is about the importance of reconciliation in healing moral injury. The renowned conductor of the United Saigon Orchestra, Son Mach, completed recordings in Saigon and Da Nang.

The song was inspired by Moon witnessing a meal in Duc Pho shared by Vietnam veteran Chuck Theusch, founder of Children’s Library International, and other US Vietnam veterans, with former Viet Cong. The two groups had fought against each other 50 years ago in that province.