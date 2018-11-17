press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

The Watershed Reading Series is pleased to present a reading by six military veterans: Doug Bradley, Scott Schultz, Nathan Lewis, Daniel King, Yvette Pino, and William Schuth. The reading will be followed by the opening reception for an exhibit by artist and veteran Eric Garcia.