ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

This event will be streamed live on the ALL YouTube channel and Facebook page.

media release: Join Arts + Literature Laboratory for their April Watershed reading with poets published in the Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems anthology. This event will feature Terimarie Degree, Jim Landwehr, Ed Werstein, Kathrine Yets, Kimberly Blaeser, Nick Demske, Abayo Animashaun, Esteban Colon, and Roberto Harrison. The reading will be followed by a brief Q&A with the poets.