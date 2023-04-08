Watershed Reading Series

media release: Come celebrate National Poetry Month with us on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 7 PM! This month's Watershed features poets with new work out: RB Simon has her first full-length collection, Not Just the Fire, out from Cornerstone Press; Claire Wahmanholm's newest book, Meltwater, is just out from Milkweed Press; and Richard Vargas's How a Civilization Begins is recently available from Mouthfeel Press.