Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7 PM for our August Watershed Reading featuring Caleb A. Parker, Ronnie Hess, and Madison's Youth Poet Laureate Maliha Nu’Man.

Caleb A.P. Parker holds an MFA from UW–Madison, where he was the Martha Meier Renk Distinguished Graduate Fellow in Poetry. Caleb will be reading from his manuscript-in-progress, Weeping Lessons. Parker is a writer and musician from the industrialized Texas Gulf Coast. He holds an MFA from UW–Madison, where he was the Martha Meier Renk Distinguished Graduate Fellow in Poetry. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Prairie Schooner, Ninth Letter, Colorado Review, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.

Ronnie Hess will be reading from her most recent book, Tripping the Light Ekphrasis, a collection of poems based on works of art. Hess is the author of six poetry collections, the most recent, Tripping the Light Ekphrastic (Kelsay Books, 2022) and two culinary travel guides (Ginkgo Press). Another book of poems, Eggphrasis, is forthcoming in December. She lives in Madison.

Maliha Nu'Man who was named the 2023-2024 Madison Youth Poet Laurate in June, will be reading recent work. Nu’Man is a student at Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin. She has always had a love for writing: more specifically, poetry growing up. Nu’Man self-published a book at 14 named Photograph, which can be found on Amazon. She worked with Madison’s Youth Poet Laureate Cohort under Angela Trudell Vasquez from 2022-23. When she isn’t writing, Maliha is part of multiple clubs at her high school, including Sifting and Widowing, a civics engagement club, and student council. Maliha has shared her poetry with the Madison Public Library, through UW-Madison, and her school.