ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

media release: This month the Watershed Reading Series celebrates prose writers with this reading featuring Madison's own Rachel Werner, Texas-based AJ Addae, and Brooklyn/Chicago-based Malvika Jolly. This reading will be livestreamed on our Facebook event page and our YouTube channel (subscribe to our channel to get a notification).

AJ Addae (she/her) is a 21-year-old Texas-based visual writer and scientist. She loves science jokes, vegetables, anything cowgirl, and creating the things she wants to see in the world. AJ got into writing when she was 7 and wrote a poem about the water cycle that her 3rd grade teacher eventually hung up in the classroom. Since then, she has grown a strong affinity for words, complex things (like science), design, and creating a bridge between all of those things. AJ’s work mainly centers her experience as a dark-skinned black woman, and her Ghanaian-American identity. Her knack for design gives her the ability to create visuals to accompany her writing and deliver an experience.

Malvika Jolly is a socialist, essayist, and interviewer living between New York and Chicago. Her writing has appeared or is forthcoming in the Brooklyn Rail, Chicago magazine, Chicago Review of Books, The Margins, The Rumpus, and the South Side Weekly where she is a regular contributor focusing on visual culture and community history in Chicago’s South Side. She is an event producer at the Brooklyn Rail where she helps curate the daily conversation series The New Social Environment. She tweets @dinnertheatrics.

Rachel Werner is the founder of The Little Book Project WI, a bi-annual community arts and nonprofit printmaking collaboration. Her literary writing and craft essays have been published by Off Menu Press, Digging Through The Fat, and Voyage YA Literary Journal. A selection of Rachel's recipes are also included in Wisconsin Cocktails (UW-Press, 2020)—and her poetry in the anthology Hope Is The Thing: Wisconsinites On Hope and Resilience in the Time of Covid-19 (The Wisconsin Historical Society, 2021).

