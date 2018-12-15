Watershed Reading Series

press release: Join us to celebrate new books by Cynthia Marie Hoffman, Andrea Potos, and Lucy Tan. Publisher's Weekly said about Hoffman's full-length poetry collection Call Me When You Want to Talk about the Tombstones, “These sprawling, collagic prose poems pull language from old letters, articles, and notes from both Hoffman and her mother. … An artful probing of memory.” About A Stone to Carry Home, Mom Egg Review had this to say: "In these poems, Potos prepares to watch her daughter leave home and then takes us with her and the daughter on her journey to Greece and into the mountains of her ancestors, where eventually they arrive to the ruin that was once the home of her beloved grandfather." USA Today called Lucy Tan's What We Were Promised "a beautiful reckoning with the ever-changing definition of “home—what it means to have, lose and find family again." Tan's novel goes from a rural village in China to suburban America to Shanghai and explores the question of what we owe to our country, our families, and ourselves.

Suggested donation of $5 but everyone welcome regardless of ability to pay