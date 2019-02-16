Watershed Reading Series

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: As readers, our curiousity leads us from genre to genre, skipping easily across boundaries as we seek truth and inspiration. Why should a live reading experience be any different? Join us for the first ever cross-genre Watershed event as we welcome poet Natalie Eilbert, creative nonfiction writer Barrett Swanson, and fiction writer Mary Terrier.

$5 suggested donation helps cover the cost of the program

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
