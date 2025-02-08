Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM for our February Watershed Reading featuring Traci Brimhall, Winniebell Xinyu Zong, and Dana Maya. Followed by a short Q&A, the authors will be signing and selling their books.

Traci Brimhall is a professor of creative writing and narrative medicine at Kansas State University. She is the author of five collections of poetry, including Love Prodigal (published November 2024 by Copper Canyon). Her poems have appeared in publications such as The New Yorker, The Nation, The New Republic, Poetry, The New York Times Magazine, and Best American Poetry. She’s received fellowships from National Endowment for the Arts, the National Parks Service, the Academy of American Poets, and Purdue Library’s Special Collections to study the lost poem drafts of Amelia Earhart. She’s the current poet laureate for the State of Kansas.

Winniebell Xinyu Zong is a Chinese poet and the 2024–2025 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. Their poems have appeared in Poetry, Poetry Daily, Verse Daily, swamp pink, and the Southern Review, among others. Winner of the Meridians Elizabeth Alexander Creative Writing Award and the Mellon Fellowship for the Urban Justice Lab, Zong taught creative writing as a lecturer at Cornell University, where she received her MFA. You can find them at winniebellxzong.com. Zong believes in a free Palestine in our lifetimes and denounces all forms of imperial occupation and complicity.

Poet, essayist, editor, and teacher Dana Maya was born and lives in what Américo Paredes called “Greater Mexico”—a space transcending geopolitical, cultural, linguistic, & creative borders. She descends from a line of single Mexican mothers and was educated at Vassar College & the University of Texas at Austin, with an orientation in Chicanx, Queer, & Race Studies. She has taught literature & writing at UT Austin, Madison College, schools, & community organizations. She collaborates with artists on projects for social change, facilitates ekphrastic poetry happenings, & is a member of the Spontaneous Writing Booth Collective. Her poems and essays have garnered awards & appear in anthologies, journals, buses, stages, museums, memorial sites, & other public spaces.