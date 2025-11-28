Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:00pm for our January Watershed Reading. Readers are C. Kubasta, Tim Stafford, and Madeline Simms.

C. Kubasta writes poetry, fiction, and hybrid forms. Her new book, Under the Tented Skin (Unsolicited Press, 2015) uses folkloric history and spectacle to tell the stories we hold dear. She is the executive director at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, and works with the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets and Brain Mill Press. Find her at ckubasta.com and follow her on Instagram @CKubastathepoet

Tim Stafford is a poet and educator from Lyons, Illinois. His work has appeared in numerous journals such as The Offing, 68to05, and Taco Bell Quarterly. He has been invited to perform at poetry festivals across the US and Europe, including the Zurich Poetry Slam Invitational and the International Spoken Word Festival in Germany. He is a recipient of the Poetry Foundation Incubator Fellowship and author of the poetry collections "The Patron Saint of Making Curfew" (Haymarket Books) and "Broke Stay Broke" (Write Bloody).

Madeline Simms is a creative with midwestern roots. A recent graduate of the University of Alabama's MFA program, she is compelled by eco-poetics and place-based pedagogy. Madeline is the recipient of the 2023 AWP Intro Award in Fiction and work is forthcoming or appears in About Place Journal, Indiana Review, Poet Lore, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.