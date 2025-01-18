Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM for our January Watershed Reading featuring Grace Jung, Ayokunle Falomo, and Patrycja Humienik. Followed by a short Q&A, the authors will be signing and selling their books.

Grace Jung is an internationally-touring stand-up comedian, writer, filmmaker, scholar and podcaster. She is the author of K-Drama School with appearances on NPR, The Bechdel Cast, The SteeBeeWeeBee Show, They Call Us Bruce and TBS. Grace and her work are featured in Offing Magazine, Literary Hub, Time, Publishers Weekly, Asymptote, The Economist, NBC and LA Review of Books. Grace is currently an Assistant Professor of Korean Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ayokunle Falomo is Nigerian, American, and the author of Autobiomythography of (Alice James Books, 2024), AFRICANAMERICAN’T (FlowerSong Press, 2022), a recipient of fellowships from Vermont Studio Center, MacDowell, and the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program. He lives in Houston, TX.

Patrycja Humienik, daughter of Polish immigrants, is a writer, editor, and performance artist. She has developed writing + movement workshops for the Henry Art Gallery, Arts+Literature Laboratory, Northwest Film Forum, in prisons, and elsewhere. An MFA candidate at UW-Madison, she serves as Events Director for The Seventh Wave, where she is also an editor for the Community Anthologies project. Patrycja grew up in Evanston, Illinois, and lives in Madison, Wisconsin. She is the author of We Contain Landscapes, out from Tin House in March 2025.