Watershed Reading Series

media release: Please join us on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 7 PM to hear poets Allison Joseph, Philip Matthews, and Amy Gaeta read from their work. Allison Joseph is award-winning poet, teacher, outstanding literary citizen, and the author of 17 books. Philip Matthews (poem "The Giant")—whose work explores spirituality, queer power, ecology, family and home—is the author of Witch (Alice James Books, 2020) and the director of programs at Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg. Amy Gaeta (poem "Homewreckers Anonymous"), a feminist disability activist and scholar, poet, punk, and PhD candidate in the English Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison whose work explores mental illness, desire, and the impossibility of being human.