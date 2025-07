media release: Team 2 from our community curation project, LAB^4, curated this month's Watershed Reading, Saturday, July 19 at 7:00pm. Free admission.

Participating readers will be Vidhu Aggarwal, Andrew Chi Keong Yim, Mandy Moe Pwint Tu, Patrycja Humienik, A.M. Goodhart, and KC Cullinan.