ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

This event will be streamed live on the ALL YouTube channel and Facebook page.

media release: The Watershed Reading series is delighted to bring you the works of Caryl Page, Jakky Bankong-Obi, and Lauren Shapiro. From essays that blend memoir, research and reflection, driven by a desire to observe connection between the visible and invisible, to writing that tows the line between humor and exploring a deeper truth about a narrator’s place in American society, the works from these three writers journeys their readers throughout multiple landscapes. With heavier immediate topics such as a father’s suicide attempt to fantastical realms of Afro-mythology, the writings of Page, Banking-Obi, and Shapiro ground us in the sacredness of everyday life. The reading will be livestreamed to Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, June 19 at 7pm.

Info

Books, Spoken Word
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series - 2021-06-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series - 2021-06-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series - 2021-06-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series - 2021-06-19 19:00:00 ical