ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

media release: The Watershed Reading series is delighted to bring you the works of Caryl Page, Jakky Bankong-Obi, and Lauren Shapiro. From essays that blend memoir, research and reflection, driven by a desire to observe connection between the visible and invisible, to writing that tows the line between humor and exploring a deeper truth about a narrator’s place in American society, the works from these three writers journeys their readers throughout multiple landscapes. With heavier immediate topics such as a father’s suicide attempt to fantastical realms of Afro-mythology, the writings of Page, Banking-Obi, and Shapiro ground us in the sacredness of everyday life. The reading will be livestreamed to Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, June 19 at 7pm.