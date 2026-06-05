Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, June 20 at 7 PM for a special reading with local creative nonfiction authors Aurora Shimshak, Kory Shrum, and Kate Vieira.

Award-winning local authors share works that confront their passages from grief, shock, or dislocation into a state of healing. The women in this reading offer not only their own experiences, but consolation, encouragement, and ways to care one’s way to healing.