Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM for our June Watershed Reading: The Places We Make Home. This special event was curated by Team 1 of ALL's LAB4 Community Curators. Readers will be Rodlyn-mae Banting, Iqra Khan, and Jonny Teklit.

Rodlyn-mae Banting is a Filipino American poet, journalist, and cultural critic writing about race, gender, family, and empire. A former staff writer at Jezebel, their prose can additionally be found in Bitch Media, Sojourners, Electric Lit, and elsewhere.

Iqra Khan is a poet from Bhopal, India currently pursuing her fascination with four distinct seasons in Wisconsin. She is a Pushcart and Best of the Net nominee, activist, and lawyer. She is a winner of the 2024 Disquiet Prize in poetry and the Frontier Global Poetry Prize 2022.

Jonny Teklit is an award-winning poet who has had work appear in The Academy of American Poets, The New Yorker, The Adroit Journal, and elsewhere. His poems have been anthologized in Poemhood: Our Black Revival and The Gift of Animals: Poems on Love, Loss, and Connection.