Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7 PM to hear three poets read from new books! Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Marilyn L. Taylor will be reading from Outside the Frame: New and Selected Poems (Kelsay Books); Jess Parker will read from her debut poetry collection Star Things, which won the Dynamo Verlag Book Prize; and Dale Kushner (the author, not the hockey player) will read from her brand-new poetry collection M.