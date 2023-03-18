Watershed Reading Series

media release: Please join us at 7:00pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Arts + Literature Laboratory for an entertaining night of poetry with Robin Chapman, Matt Guenette, and Megan Kim. Robin Chapman's poems have appeared recently in The Alaska Quarterly Review, The Hudson Review, Valparaiso Poetry Review, and online on One Art and Poem-A-Day. Matt Guenette is the author of Doom Scroll (2023), Vasectomania (2017), American Busboy (2011), and Sudden Anthem (2008). Megan Kim serves as an Associate Editor for Palette Poetry. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Narrative Magazine, Sycamore Review, and The Adroit Journal.