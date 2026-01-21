Watershed Reading Series

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us on Saturday, March 21 at 7 PM for a special reading with poet Sasha Debevec-McKenney and fiction writer Angela Woodward. Their books will be available for purchase.

This reading is free and open to the public thanks to generous support from Dane Arts and the Wisconsin Arts Board. 

Books, Spoken Word
