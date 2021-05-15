ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

This event will be streamed live on the ALL YouTube channel and Facebook page.

media release: This May with the Watershed Reading Series, Arts + Literature Laboratory is bringing you the illustrious work of Charles Payne, Khalisa Rae, and Taylor Koekkoek. From work that confronts the heart-wrenching realities Black women face each day to work that explores the personal narrative and social commentary from the lived experience of a working poor, cisgender Black male dying to live and living to die, the works from each of these are artists explore personal journeys that are both spiritual and racial urgent. And it is as our fiction reader Taylor Koekkoek best put it: “When I’m reading, and when I’m writing, I think most of all I hope to be transported somewhere new. I’m hoping to be lifted out of my shoes. I want to look up from the page feeling like a sleepwalker who’s woken up in the neighbor’s yard, asking myself, how did I get here?”

Each of their works will take their readers and listening on a remarkable journey. This reading will be followed by a brief Q&A with the poets and writers.