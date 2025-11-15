Watershed Reading Series

media release: Jenn Morea is the author of The Hyacinth Letter, which was awarded the 2024 Sappho’s Prize in Poetry. She is the lyricist of the Candy Claws album Ceres & Calypso in the Deep Time. Morea is a Changing Worlds’ Survive & Thrive ArtsWork Fund recipient for music composition. An educator for three decades, she has taught at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Photography, the University of Michigan Museum of Art, and for numerous Chicago community arts organizations.

Emily Mitchell is the author of a novel, The Last Summer of the World (W. W. Norton, 2007), and two collections of short stories, Viral (W. W. Norton, 2015) and The Church of Divine Electricity (University of Wisconsin Press, 2025). Her short fiction has appeared in Harpers’, Ploughshares, The Sun, Alaska Quarterly Review, The Southern Review, The Missouri Review, Prairie Schooner and elsewhere. Her nonfiction has appeared in the New York Times, New Statesman (UK) and Guernica. She’s the recipient of fellowships from the Corporation of Yaddo, the Ucross Foundation and the Virginia Center for Creative Arts. She serves as fiction editor of New England Review and teaches at University of Maryland.

Anthony Immergluck is a poet and publishing professional with an MFA in Creative Writing (Poetry) from NYU-Paris. His work has been widely published in journals including Copper Nickel, Pleiades, Beloit Poetry Review, and TriQuarterly. In his free time, Anthony is a passionate traveler and hiker. He’s also a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter when no one is watching. Originally from the Chicago area, he now lives with his wife and pit bull in Madison, Wisconsin.