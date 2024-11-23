Watershed Reading Series

× Expand Paulius Musteikis Author Maggie Ginsberg. Maggie Ginsberg

media release: Join us on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM for our November Watershed Reading featuring Maggie Ginsberg, Alison Thumel, and Ann Heyse. Followed by a short Q&A, the authors will be signing and selling their books.

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and the author of Still True, which won the 2023 WLA Literary Award for Fiction and was the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award. She's also a longtime magazine writer and her nonfiction work has earned numerous honors from the City Regional Magazine Association, the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the Milwaukee Press Club.

Alison Thumel’s poems have appeared in Poetry, the Adroit Journal, New England Review, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry at Stanford University, a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation, and the Martha Meier Renk Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she completed her MFA. Her first poetry collection, Architect, won the 2024 Miller Williams Poetry Prize.

Ann Heyse is an educator and multi-genre writer with published works of essays, children’s books, poetry, and her debut novel The Light Is Ours, published in 2023. Her writing has been described as “restrained and luminous” with appreciation of the beautiful found amidst the mundane. Heyse has a remarkable ability to tailor her writing to multiple audiences and ages, and she succeeds in non-fiction, poetry, and long-form fiction alike. She is committed to supporting and enhancing the literary community in Door County where she serves as co-chair of the Door County Published Authors Collective and is on the Board of Directors for Write On, Door County, a non-profit organization committed to readers and writers. She lives with her husband near Lake Michigan, a body of water that inspires much of her work.