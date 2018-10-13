press release: The Watershed Reading series is proud to present Chaya Bhuvaneswar, winner of the Dzanc Short Story Collection Prize; poet Christopher J. Greggs, a Callaloo and Watering Hole fellow; and Valerie Wallace, winner of the Four Way Books Intro Prize in Poetry. Their work encompasses hatred and indifference in small-town India, slaves in Renaissance Portugal, f[lower boys] in locker rooms, and iconic fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who "saw clothes as a sort of armor for women...a way to both show their sexuality and to be protected."

Chaya Bhuvaneswar is a practicing physician and writer whose prose has appeared in Narrative Magazine, Tin House, Michigan Quarterly Review, The Awl, jellyfish review, aaduna and elsewhere. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Natural Bridge, Quiddity, apt magazine, Hobart, and in Cutthroat Journal, where her poem received 2nd place in a national contest judged by Cornelius Eady. Her poetry and prose juxtapose Hindu epics, other myths and histories, and the survival of sexual harassment and racialized sexual violence by diverse women of color. She recently received the Dzanc Books Short Story Collection Prize, a MacDowell Colony Fellowship and a Henfield award for her writing. Her work received five Pushcart Prize anthology nominations this year. Follow her on Twitter at @chayab77 including for upcoming readings and events.

Christopher J. Greggs is poet, designer, and recording artist living in Madison, Wisconsin. He is a Callaloo and Watering Hole fellow and was the recipient of the Goodman Poetry prize from the City College of New York. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in publications such as TriQuarterly, Texas Review, Great Weather for MEDIA, and the Promethean Literary Journal, among others. He is a candidate for an MFA in Poetry at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Valerie Wallace is the author of House of McQueen, which was selected by Vievee Francis for the Four Way Books Intro Prize, and the chapbook The Dictators’ Guide to Good Housekeeping. Margaret Atwood chose 10 of her poems for the Atty Award and she has received an Illinois Arts Council Literary Award and the San Miguel Writers’ Conference Poetry Award. She teaches at Harold Washington College, privately, and is Associate Director, Communications, for the project Virtue, Happiness, & the Meaning of Life.

