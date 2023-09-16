Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM for our September Watershed Reading featuring Max Garland, Alessandra Lynch, and Robert Vaughn. Max Garland will be reading poems from his latest book, Into the World Again; Allesandra Lynch will be reading poems from her 2021 book Pretty Tripwire and from her forthcoming collection Wish Ave (2024); Robert Vaughan will be reading several short works, mostly from his latest book, ASKEW.