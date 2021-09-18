ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

× Expand Watershed Reading participants (left to right) Aricka Foreman, Taylor Byas, Jari Bradley and Adedayo Agarau.

“Sun drunk and bruised we stop/for mango juice, so sweet it jolts the tooth,” writes Aricka Foreman in her “We Live Best in the Spaces Between Two Loves.” Foreman is one of four poets reading in the Arts + Literature Lab September Watershed poetry reading . Foreman will be joined by Jari Bradley, Taylor Byas and Adedayo Agarau; all have been published widely in small press poetry journals. Agarau is the author of a chapbook, Origin of Names, and Foreman is the author of two chapbooks, Dream with a Glass Chamber and Salt Body Shimmer. A+L is staying virtual for the reading, which will be livestreamed on the Facebook event page and on the A +L YouTube channel .