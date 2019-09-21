Watershed Reading Series

press release: In 1919, decades of activism by suffragists culminated in Congress’s passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, affirming that the right to vote "shall not be denied... on account of sex." On the centennial anniversary of this historical legislation, we celebrate not only the amendment itself but the ideals it represents—the bravery, tenacity, and ingenuity that our foremothers embodied in their hard-fought battle for equal representation under the law, a lineage of progress stretching from the founders of the Women’s Right’s movement at Seneca Falls to the activists of color whose fight for representation continued decades longer under Jim Crow to contemporary political leaders who “nevertheless persist” in the ongoing struggle for gender equality. In the spirit of this legacy, we’re proud to present a lineup of bold women writers whose work may well help usher in a better future for us all.

Special guest: state Rep. Melissa Sargent

About our readers:

Emma Binder is a fiction writer and an MFA candidate at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Her work has previously appeared in Pleiades, DIAGRAM, and Sporklet.

Angela Boyd is from Kansas by way of Washington, D.C. She holds a master in public policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and is an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kathryn Harlan is a fiction writer and an MFA candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her work has previously appeared in Strange Horizons.

I.S. Jones is a queer American / Nigerian poet and music journalist. She is a Graduate Fellow with The Watering Hole and holds fellowships from Callaloo, BOAAT Writer's Retreat, and Brooklyn Poets Fellow. She is the 2018 winner of the Second Annual Brittle Paper Award in Poetry. She is a Book Editor with Indolent Books and Editor at Voicemail Poems. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in Kweli Journal, Winter Tangerine, The Rumpus, The Offing, The Shade Journal, and elsewhere.

