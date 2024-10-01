Watershed, Shazy Hade

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Watershed-hot off their new album release “Blow It Up Before it Breaks” the Columbus Ohio band swings one more time for the fences, and hit it out of the park!

Shazy Hade- also recently released a new album “Triumph Returns Again” The Madison boys don’t hit the stage that much these days so don’t miss this one.

