RSVP for Watershed-Wide Conference

press release: Yahara Pride Farms is hosting our 2018 Watershed-wide Conference Wednesday, March 7, and it won't be the same without you!

Go to yaharapridefarms.org for the complete schedule. Please register online by Friday, March 2

Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 CTY HWY V, DeForest, Wis.

Agenda

10:00 a.m. | Registration, booth viewing

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. | Educational sessions and YPF update (full schedule to be announced)

12:00 p.m. | Lunch

2:30 p.m. | Adjourn

*2017 cost-share checks will be distributed at the event. Farmers, agribusiness, media and members of the community are welcome to attend this free event.

Interested in sponsoring this conference? Check out our sponsorship program