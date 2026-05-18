Watertown Wind Symphony, Brass Knuckles

media release: After being banned from playing a song honoring the LGBTQ+ movement by school board, representatives from the band will now be performing the song at our place.

Watertown's small-minded school board banned their top high school band from playing a song called "Mother of the Revolution" that honored Marsha Johnson, a black transgender rights activist and Stonewall veteran.

As a result, the Minocqua Brewing Company invited them to play their concert, in its entirety, in their outdoor beer garden.

The goal of this event is to raise awareness about the growing bigotry within Wisconsin's school boards, but more importantly, it's a simply opportunity to let the kids play the music they worked so hard to prepare.

We also hope to raise a boatload of money for the band's booster club, which will allow them further independence from the school district (i.e. the district forbade the kids to use school owned instruments to play their music at our place)

The Brass Knuckles, a professional brass quintet, will open the show from 3-4:30pm, then the Watertown Wind Symphony will play at 5 pm