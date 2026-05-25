Watertown Wind Symphony

media release: After being banned from playing an LGBTQ+ related song by their school board, the band will now be performing it at the Barrymore Theater

Watertown's small-minded school board banned their top high school band from playing a song called "Mother of the Revolution" that honored Marsha Johnson, a black transgender rights activist and Stonewall veteran.

As a result, the Minocqua Brewing Company invited them to play their concert, in its entirety, in their outdoor beer garden. After our post about the event went viral, we expanded the space to our parking lot and then again to Madison's Barrymore Theater.

The goal of this event is to raise awareness about the bigotry that currently exists within Watertown's school district, but more importantly, it's to give the kids an opportunity to play the music they worked so hard to prepare.

We hope to raise a boatload of money for the band's booster club, which will give them independence from the school district (i.e. the district forbade the kids to use school-owned instruments to play their music at our place).