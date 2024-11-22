Wattle & Daub, Ben Mulwana

media release: Wattle & Daub’s authentic acoustic voice is rooted in their passion for the power of the folk music tradition. From the heart of the midwest, in northern Illinois, husband and wife singer-songwriters, Tim and Susan Mocarski are dedicated to keeping folk culture alive and kicking through participation, social commentary, and entertainment.

Their debut album, Struggles and Love (2017) garnered immediate praise from folk radio hosts such as Nick Noble of the Folk Revival on WICN, FM who proclaimed it one of his “picks for top albums of 2017.” Middle of the Road (2020) contains songs ranging from just plain fun to those focused on what it means to be human in these times, our loves and our experiences.

With Trees in the Breeze (2023) the duo continues offering their take on the world around them touching on personal experiences and encounters in their lives. Their simple vocals and sparse instrumentation reflect what they bring to a live performance and encourage participation.

“Wattle & Daub… comes armed with a brace of bold, inventive, sometimes highly personal originals and choice covers that are equal part spirited and gritty, poignant and tender.” — Scott Engstrom, President of the Lake County Folk Club

Tim (guitar, banjo, harmonica, vocals) met Susan (guitar, mandolin, vocals) back in 2013 listening to live local music at a bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A year later they started writing and performing together. Three years later, they got married – twice. The first time because they had to, the second because they wanted to, but that’s a whole other long story.

“I think that ‘Luckiest One’ is a perfect example of how things come out when you honor your own individuality. It’s really a special song that everyone in the world should get to hear.” — Corky Siegel

BEN MULWANA is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With songs about love, loss and everything in between, Ben’s band project “Ben Mulwana and the Village” is made of a groovy, rock and soulful sound from a group of amazing musicians.

“MR. MULWANA”

Ben released his debut album, “Mr Mulwana”, on May 1st 2024; and it is available on all streaming platforms. The album “Mr. Mulwana” is about growth, in music, mind and soul. “I built the studio I recorded in from scratch with the goal of recording all the songs in it. I thought of giving up several times, and several times I got back up and kept going. This album is the musical representation of this process, all the ups and downs, the struggle and the joy of it all.”

Review: https://www.jsonline.com/story/entertainment/music/2023/06/01/8-best-milwaukee-music-releases-for-june-2023-from-partyat4-you-win-direct-hit-and-more/70269834007/