Waubesa Shores Groundbreaking

press release: Local officials will join investment and development partners on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 pm to celebrate the groundbreaking of Waubesa Shores –the newest luxury lakefront condominium community in McFarland, WI. The ceremony will be held at 4506 Larson Beach Road, McFarland. Following the groundbreaking ceremony, there will be a celebration open to the public from 5:00 to 7:30 pm giving a nostalgic nod to the former Beach House restaurant with food, beverages and music. Presentations showcasing the Waubesa Shores Condominiums will be given by the eXp Realty team representing the property at the new sales center located at 5611 Lake Edge Road, McFarland