media release: Join the 2024 Waubesa Surf ‘n Turf Challenge in its 15th year on Lake Waubesa, benefiting Clean Lakes Alliance!

This exciting event combines golf at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Club and fishing on Lake Waubesa for a day of friendly competition to support work to improve and protect our lakes.

Register as a team of three to join this fun lakeside tradition. Registration includes green fees, lunch, dinner, swag bag, and LIVE virtual scoring for golf and fishing competitions.

As always, your registration supports important lake improvement projects, educational programs, and water quality monitoring. You must sign up online to be on our event roster. Registration $550 per team of three.

Learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Schedule

6:30 a.m. Check-in at Bergamont

7:15 a.m. Rules and announcements

7:30 a.m. Shotgun start

11:00 a.m. Lunch at The Legend at Bergamont Bar

12:00 p.m. Fishing on lakes Waubesa, Upper Mud, and Monona

4:00 p.m. Time cut-off for fish registration

4:30 p.m. Steaks and prizes at Christy’s Landing