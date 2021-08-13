Waukesha BluesFest

press release: The 14th Annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest, will take place August 13 & 14, 2021, at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year's festival will feature headliners Robben Ford on Friday, August 13 and Albert Castiglia on Saturday, August 14.

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors, vendors, volunteers, fans and other supporters of the festival. Please stay safe and get ready to enjoy some good live music this summer! We look forward to seeing all of you at Waukesha Rotary BluesFest, August 13 and 14, 2021.

Friday, August 13, 2021

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm SCORCHED WAVES - ROCKONSIN 2020 FINALIST

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm FUZZNUCKLE BLUES BAND

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm BIG AL DORN AND THE BLUES HOWLERS

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm TOMMY BENTZ BAND

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm TWEED Featuring GERVIS MYLES

8:30 pm to 10:00pm ROBBEN FORD

Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm TOO SICK CHARLIE

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm THE B-SIDE BAND

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ROBERT ALLEN JR.

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm MADTOWN MANNISH BOYS

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm CHICAGO RHYTHM & BLUES KINGS

8:30 pm to 10:00pm ALBERT CASTIGLIA