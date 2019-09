press release: Held on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds at 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wi 53597. Worried about missing the big games? There will be TVs on fest grounds for Badgers and Packers viewing!

Friday, September 13, 4:30-11 pm

Guest Brewer: The Lone Girl Brewing Company

4:30 - Dusk Helicopter Rides

4:30pm - 6:00pm Polka Music by The Big Squeezey Accordion Band

6:00pm - 8:00pm Piano Bar by Request w/Taras Nahirniak

8:00pm - 10:30pm Pat Mccurdy

Saturday, September 14, noon-11 pm

Guest Brewer: Full Mile Beer Company

12:00pm - 7:00pm Wauktoberfest Pop Up Market

12:00pm - 4:00pm Tuba Dan Band (Polka)

12:00 - 5:00pm Helicopter Rides

12:00pm Blessing of the Beer

12:00pm - 4:00pm 100+ Beer Taste

3:00pm Limburger Cheese Eating Contest

4:00pm - 7:00pm Happy Schnapps Combo

4:00pm Frau Carry

5:00pm Sauerkraut Eating Contest

5:30pm Beer Keg Race

7:00 - 11:00pm The Cheap Shots

Sunday, September 15, noon-5 pm

10:30am - 11:30am Home Brew Check-in

12:00pm - 5:00pm Wauktoberfest Pop Up Market

12:00pm - 3:30pm Home Brew Tasting

12:00pm Drop Off for Wauktoberfest Bake Off

12:00 - 3:30 Bob Klinger Band (Polka)

1:30pm Winners of Wauktoberfest Bake Off Announced

2:00pm Home Brew Voting Ends

2:30pm Dachsund Dash

3:00pm Home Brewing Winners Announcement

3:30pm Mutts on Main Auction

3:30 - 5:00pm The Gary Beal Band (polka)

5:00pm Wauktoberfest Grounds Close