media release: Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM) debuts October 2, 2021, from 9 AM to 4 PM at Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee. This event is sponsored by Create Waunakee (a creative economy initiative of the village). $2 entry fee

Many area art fairs are costly to enter and require a great deal of effort and investment with results in very low profit for artists who may also have to compete with inexpensive crafts which draw completely different buyers. The goal of WAM is to lower those barriers, draw an audience of art lovers/supporters, and maximize the income of the artists. We have a very low booth fee for vendors and will not profit from the market. After paying market costs, any excess money collected from vendor fees will be distributed back to the artists. We have also waived booth fees for student artists in high school & college. This juried art market features over 40 high quality artists skilled in a wide variety of media (pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture etc) with diverse cultural backgrounds. Held at historic Schumacher Farm Park, the market will also offer a variety of food carts, Restoration cider, and live music.

Website: https://www.createwaunakee. com/artisan-market

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ WaunakeeArtisanMarket

Instagram: @waunakee.artisan.market