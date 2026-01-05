media release: The Friends of Waunakee Performing Arts presents Hot Jazz for a Cool Winter's Night. The concert features the 18-piece Waunakee Big Band and will be held at the Waunakee HS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:00 pm. The address for the performing arts center is 301 Community Drive, Waunakee.

Advance tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center.

Online tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/WI19226_12