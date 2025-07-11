Waunakee Big Band

media release: The Midvale Heights Community Association sponsors four concerts, in Segoe Park, on Friday evenings, each July* The concerts are from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm.

If the weather does not cooperate, then the concerts are moved indoors, a little farther north on Segoe Road, to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Road.

* This year, since the first Friday night in July is the 4th of July, there will not be a concert on that date. We will still have 4 Friday night concerts, but the fourth one will be on Friday, August 1.

The Midvale Heights Community Association started the Summer Nights at Segoe concert series in 2015. We did not have the concert series in 2020, but started up again in 2021.