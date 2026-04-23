Waunakee Farmers' Market
to
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be on Saturday mornings, 8am to Noon, starting on June 6, and continuing through October. The new location is on Water Wheel Drive @ Simon Crestway in Waunakee.
to
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be on Saturday mornings, 8am to Noon, starting on June 6, and continuing through October. The new location is on Water Wheel Drive @ Simon Crestway in Waunakee.
ISTHMUS is © 2026 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA