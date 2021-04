media release: The 2021 Waunakee Garage Sale Days will be held May 6, 7 and 8, 2021. The Waunakee Garage Sale Days have been a long standing tradition in our community going back over two decades, and held Mother's Day weekend each year. This is just one of the many events in which our whole village has the opportunity to come together. Indeed without the cooperation of many, this event would not be possible.