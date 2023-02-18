Waunakee Kids Triathlon

press release: Fill the gap between football season and March Madness with The Most Wisconsin Bags Tournament Ever benefiting Tri 4 Schools. This tournament will feature prize money for the top 3 teams, a meat raffle, 50/50 raffle and traditional Wisconsin games like cribbage, Jenga, dice, and Euchre. The tournament will take place on February 18, 2023 at 12:00PM at Pooley's Bar and Grill.

Schedule:

12:00PM Team Check in & practice

12:30PM Play begins

4:30PM Estimated finals

5:00PM Awards, 50/50 raffle

5:15PM Event concludes

*Schedule is based on estimated play time, please listen for when your team is called to play again.

**Meat raffle winners will be picked throughout the tournament

Tournament Format:

Up to 32 teams (2 player teams)

Double elimination

American Cornhole Association Official Sanctioned Rules

Prize Money: (subject to change based on total of team entries)

1st $150

2nd $100

3rd $60

Your team's registration includes:

Entry to the tournament

Access to bar games to win prizes

2 50/50 raffles & 2 meat raffle tickets per 2 player team

Don't want to play? Purchase the Standing Room Only ticket! Your ticket includes access to bar games for a chance to win a prize, ten meat raffle tickets, and ten 50/50 tickets. Participate in any game and be entered to win awesome raffle prizes.

The Most Wisconsin Bags Tournament Ever benefits Tri 4 Schools. Tri 4 Schools is a local nonprofit committed to empowering kids and their communities to be happy and healthy through multisport events.

Preorder your raffle tickets below or during registration to save! Online deals will not be available day of.