media release: (@august_aux) is set to end the year with an intimate rap set at The Weary Traveler (@weary_traveler608) courtesy of Milwaukee’s finest Wave Chapelle (@realwavechapelle).

Join us next Thursday 12.28.23 at The Weary Traveler for a night of up close and personal rap & hip hop by breakout rapper and Wisconsin native Wave Chapelle from 8PM - LATE. No cover, 21+ Event.

Wave Chapelle is a hip-hop artist from the north side of Milwaukee who grew up on the sounds of Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Drake. In 2013, Wave put out his first mixtape "It’ll All Make Sense Soon", and in early 2014 he signed on to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label, spending a few years learning from Gotti and performing all over the US and Canada. Wave has put out a steady stream of music over the last ten years, and in the fall of 2022, he partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks to become one of their official ambassadors.

His music can be heard at every home game, and he has performed in front of Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum on multiple occasions. His newest project, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, came out in early May. Wave is best known for songs like “Built Different”, “Let It Breathe”, "Automatic", and “Victory”. Wave stayed busy this past summer, performing all over Milwaukee at some of the biggest events in the city, along with out-of-town shows in Chicago, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.