media release: This is the most important action you can take this year to help prevent gun violence. Join Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort in Madison for a day of training and advocacy.

10:00 am to 3:00 pm (Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.; program begins at 10:00 a.m.)

Join us for training in the morning so you feel confident meeting with your legislators in the afternoon. Lunch will be provided.