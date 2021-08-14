Wave Point, Tre, JSlay, JC Hanna

press release: We’ve got a real banger of a show coming up for you! You’re not gonna want to miss this one, get your tickets now!!!

Most recently as one-half of house banger duo Golf Clap, Bryan Jones is the mastermind behind this slick and soulful new groove. Mixing classic house nostalgia with futuristic techniques and lofi feeling, Wave Point plays funky with instrumental fills and warm textural layers.

August 14th | 10pm | 21+

This is a vaccinated only event. Proof of vaccination required for entry.