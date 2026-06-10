media release:A Grateful Weekend of Music, Camping, and Community!

July 2 – 4, 2026 Jennings Holler Eagle, Wisconsin

Join us this July 2 through 4 for Wave That Flag, a three day celebration of the timeless music, spirit, and culture of the Grateful Dead. This is more than a festival; it is a gathering of heads, hearts, and souls coming together under the stars to honor the songs that changed generations. We are bringing together the best Grateful Dead artists from all across the Midwest, delivering everything from faithful recreations to deep exploratory jams inspired by the Dead’s legendary catalog. Expect long grooves, cosmic solos, and that unmistakable moment when the music takes over and the crowd becomes one

Primitive camping is included with your ticket, giving you the full festival experience. RV camping available at an additional fee. Pitch a tent, sleep beneath the stars, and wake up to music floating through the trees. No hookups, no frills, just pure connection to the land, the people, and the sound

Beyond the stage enjoy a vibrant village filled with vendors and artisans featuring handmade goods, colorful creations, and plenty of Dead inspired magic Wander, dance, explore, and reconnect all weekend long.

Music Lineup

Mr. Blotto

Joe Marcinek Band

J. Kroe’s Very Garcia

Mission

Another One

Heads All Empty

Deadelijk

Bodhicitta

Sean McKee Band

Jeremiah Jams Band

Boney Fingers

Mikii and the Fungii’s

Live music all weekend Vendors & art Primitive camping included. RV Camping available for an additional fee Community, family, and Deadhead vibes